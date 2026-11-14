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The Top 7 Causes of Goldfish Bloat and How to Avoid Them
By Marcus Webb,13 days ago
Top 7 Causes of Goldfish Bloat and How to Avoid Them. That swollen belly on your goldfish isn’t just from one too many flakes. Bloat strikes fast in aquariums and tanks, turning your once-active swimmer into a listless floater. Most keepers panic at the upside-down floating or pinecone scales, but the real culprits hide in plain sight: overfeeding, water quality slip-ups, or sneaky infections waiting to take hold. The fix isn’t always another medication – sometimes it’s stepping back to basics. Knowing what triggers bloat saves you the heartbreak of losing a fish you’ve raised for years. Let’s unpack what’s really going on beneath the surface.