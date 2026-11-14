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No. 23 Wolves down (RV) Skyhawks, 3-2 in double overtime of NCAA Championship first round
11 days ago
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The 2026 edition of Fort Lewis College men's soccer (11-7-3) came to a close on Friday night under the pouring skies of the City of Angels as the ninth-seeded Skyhawks were felled 3-2 in double overtime by the No. 23-ranked and eighth-seeded Western Oregon University Wolves (12-4-5) in the first round of the NCAA Division II Men's Soccer Championship at University Stadium.