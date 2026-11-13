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Franklin Girls Soccer Advances to Division 1 Quarterfinals with 4-1 Win Over Acton-Boxborough
By Natalie Zona,7 days ago
The Franklin Panthers girls soccer team is continuing its impressive postseason run after defeating Acton-Boxborough 4-1 to advance to the Division 1 state quarterfinals. Franklin delivered a strong offensive performance, coming alive in the second half with three goals to pull away and secure the convincing victory. Four different Panthers found the back of the net, highlighting the team’s balanced scoring attack and ability to capitalize on opportunities.