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Milford Scarlet Hawks’ Championship Run Ends with 35-14 Loss to Barnstable
By Natalie Zona,7 days ago
The Milford Scarlet Hawks saw their impressive postseason run come to an end with a 35-14 loss to Barnstable in the Division 3 football championship game. Milford came out strong, putting together an impressive second quarter to take a 14-7 lead. The Scarlet Hawks found the end zone twice, highlighted by a spectacular 52-yard touchdown pass from Vincent Loscerbo to Jaxson Finnimore that energized the Milford sideline.