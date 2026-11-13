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Milford Boys Soccer Advances to Division 2 Quarterfinals with Win Over Milton
By Natalie Zona,7 days ago
The Milford Scarlet Hawks boys soccer team is moving on in the Division 2 state tournament after earning an impressive victory over Milton to advance to the quarterfinals. Leading the way for Milford was Mayck Moreira, who delivered a standout performance with two goals to power the Scarlet Hawks to victory. Moreira’s offensive contributions proved crucial as Milford continued its postseason journey with a strong showing in a high-pressure tournament matchup.