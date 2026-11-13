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Hillsborough County Approves New E-Bike and Scooter Rules as Crashes Surge
By Jim Mayhew,10 days ago
Hillsborough County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday for an ordinance that sets speed limits and bans stunts on electric bicycles, scooters, and regular bicycles. The ordinance applies to unincorporated Hillsborough County. Tampa and other municipalities can adopt their own regulations. The vote followed a jump in crashes and injuries tied to the devices.