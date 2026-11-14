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Cape Coral fire stations open doors to public for annual Open House Saturday
By Weather Authority,13 days ago
CAPE CORAL, FL (WINK) – This Saturday, November 14, the public is invited to visit any of Cape Coral's 13 fire stations from 9am – 12pm for the opportunity to meet firefighters and learn about fire apparatus, equipment, and services. In addition, a variety of fun and educational activities and displays, many from our partner public safety agencies, will be available at each station. The locations of the stations and the activities at each are as follows: