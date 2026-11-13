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Recreating a Gilded Age Floor From a Bag of Rotten Wood
By Emily Kingland,8 days ago
The reference material arrived in a bag: rotted pieces of a wood floor installed over 130 years ago, species unknown. Edward Tsvilik and his team at Huntingdon Valley, Pa.-based Czar Floors pieced the rotted remnants together like a Lego set for a better idea of what the parquet floor in the salon (aka, drawing room) of Ventfort Hall, a Gilded Age mansion in Lenox, Mass., might’ve looked like, for they had been tasked with recreating it.