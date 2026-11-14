undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Homeland Security secretary says no indication yet of nefarious act behind FAA communications issue
By Chris,13 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security secretary says no indication yet of nefarious act behind FAA communications issue. According to Hawaii Department of Transportation and Governor’s office social media – the Federal Aviation Command Center has issued a nationwide ground stop until further notice. International flights will be managed on a case by case basis. Passengers should check with their carrier for direction.