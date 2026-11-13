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After Blur Shutdown: Where NFT Collectors Go Next
By Natalee,8 days ago
Natalee NFT marketplaces Art Blocks, blur, Magic Eden, NFT collectors, NFT Marketplace, objkt, OpenSea, royalties, superrare, Tezos. After the Blur shutdown, there is no single replacement, and that is the useful news. The blur.io website closed on November 12, 2026. Blur says its marketplace protocol keeps running onchain, that pre-existing bids and listings made on the site were canceled, and that a withdrawal page for Blur Pool ETH and Blend loans stays online until November 12, 2027. Where you go next depends on what you collect. For 1/1 art, SuperRare pays artists a fixed 10% royalty on resales. For generative art, Art Blocks runs its own secondary market for its projects. For PFPs and general Ethereum collecting, OpenSea charges a 1% selling fee and lets creators make royalties required or optional. For Tezos art, objkt takes a 5% seller fee and pays royalties on every sale. One former option is gone for Ethereum: Magic Eden ended its EVM marketplace on March 9, 2026 and now trades only on Solana.