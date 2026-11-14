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"Efficiency Numbers Are Not There": WNBA Reporter Makes Bold Claim Around JuJu Watkins In Comparison to Caitlin Clark
By Olutayo Inioluwa Emmanuel,12 days ago
Is JuJu Watkins really the Michael Jordan of women's basketball? According to WNBA reporter Robin Lundberg, this is a comparison that has gained traction among fans and analysts, especially as the USC star continues to build her reputation as one of the game's brightest young talents. However, Lundberg is not entirely convinced, and it boils down to one aspect of her game that he does not even think measures up to Caitlin Clark's.