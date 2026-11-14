undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gov. Evers Grants Commutations
By Morgan McCarthy,13 days ago
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has granted 14 prison commutations, becoming the first governor in more than two decades to use the state’s process. One of those receiving a commutation is Michael Maldonado, who was sentenced to life in prison for a 1994 murder-for-hire case when he was 15 years old. The case gained new attention after another defendant admitted in 2019 that he was the one who pulled the trigger. Evers reinstated the commutation process earlier this year, with an advisory board reviewing applications and making recommendations. The governor denied 10 other requests, while emphasizing that a commutation does not automatically mean an inmate will be released.