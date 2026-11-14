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College Basketball Parlay Pick Of The Day (November 13th)
By Justin Mark,11 days ago
College basketball is in full swing! Teams are getting their seasons underway, and we’re starting to see a real groove from some of them. Even though it’s only been a couple of games for most teams, we’re starting to see who’s reliable and who isn’t. Every day we’re targeting a parlay. We hit our parlay two days ago, then missed yesterday. Let’s hit again today with this three-team parlay! Let’s take a look at today’s college basketball parlay picks of the day!