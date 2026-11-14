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Montana sweeps Idaho in three sets as Vandals continue losing streak
By Sage Larson,13 days ago
Idaho struggles with Montana's serving attack, dropping its fifth consecutive match as the Big Sky tournament approaches. The Idaho Vandals’ volleyball team suffered another difficult loss Nov. 12 against the University of Montana Grizzlies, falling in a short three-set match. Montana moved ahead of the Vandals in the Big Sky Conference standings after the two teams entered the match tied at 3-11.
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