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Michaels grand opening on Friday November 20, 2026 from 8:40am to 2pm
By Editorial: Comments on political articles,12 days ago
Welcome Michaels’ new store format built to make creating and celebrating easier for everyone. Michaels, the leading destination for creating and celebrating in North America, will host a grand opening community celebration for its Shoreline, WA location on Friday, November 20 from 9am to 2pm. (Ribbon cutting at 8:40am)
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