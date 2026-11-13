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Norfolk State Cross Country: Kipruto Earns All-Southeast Region Honors at the NCAA Southeast Regional
By Anthony Martini, Assistant AD for Athletic Communications,9 days ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Freshman Clinton Kipruto earned All-Southeast Region honors Friday, finishing 14th out of 258 runners with a personal-best 10K time of 29:24.3 at the NCAA Southeast Regional at the Roger Milliken Center. Kipruto recorded the fastest 10K time in program history at an NCAA Southeast Regional and posted...