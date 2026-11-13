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Nuclear Assault Have Come To A Definitive End: "There Will Be No Reunions, No Farewell Tours, No Future Live Performances, And No New Studio Recordings"
By wookubus,11 days ago
Nuclear Assault have officially come to an end. The thrash metal veterans issued the below statement regarding their decision to hang it up yesterday, November 12th:. For more than 40 years, Nuclear Assault has been a part of the lives of metal fans around the world. From the early days of playing small clubs to performing on stages across the globe, we’ve had an incredible journey that few bands ever get to experience.