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Queens Of The Stone Age's New In-Studio Session For World Cafe Debuts Online
By wookubus,10 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age filmed an in-studio performance for World Cafe on October 19th that has just made it out online. The gold-certified alternative rockers took part in four interview segments, while also delivering live performances of “It’s Only Love“, “Where The Goth Girls At?“, “Run Away From The Mob” and “Phantom Limb” during their time spent at the studio. All four of those tracks of course appear on the group’s latest studio album “Perfecth“, which arrived at the close of October.