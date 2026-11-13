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Coheed And Cambria's Claudio Sanchez Announces His Upcoming Solo Debut
By wookubus,10 days ago
Coheed And Cambria vocalist/guitarist Claudio Sanchez has announced he is set to launch his solo career. After a series of recent social media teases, he said this morning (November 13th), “After 25 years of Coheed, I’m finally going to release my first solo material… Here come the nerves…” So far his release plans for this new undertaking have yet to be revealed.