undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ESPN Ranks Jaguars Above Seahawks, Chiefs in Probability to Make Playoffs
By Pankti Parmar,13 days ago
ESPN dropped its mid-season report, and the Jacksonville Jaguars came out nearly on top of the board. Ranked No. 4 on their FPI, the Jaguars have been an underrated but seriously dangerous playoff contender this season. However, ESPN metrics crushed the myth of them being underrated, giving them a 98.8% probability of making it to the playoffs.
3