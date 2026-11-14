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Ex-Giants $19 Million Starter Emerges as Option for Division Rival
By Jose Esquer,13 days ago
Prior to the NFL trade deadline, the New York Giants pursued several different running backs, including superstars Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor. This interest came despite running back Cam Skattebo coming off the best performance of his career one week before the deadline. However, despite Skattebo’s hot stretch recently, that does not mean the Giants had certainty all season at the running back position.