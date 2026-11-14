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$153,000 HOA Bill After 6-Year Fight Over a Tiny Backyard Office Leaves Neighbors Wondering Who Pays
13 days ago
A Texas woman wanted a quiet place to work in her backyard. Instead, she spent six years fighting her homeowners association over a building smaller than many bedrooms. Masha Davis planned to add a 160-square-foot office behind her Austin home in 2020. The Davis Spring homeowners association rejected her plans, claiming the small building broke neighborhood rules.