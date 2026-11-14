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Hurricanes’ Finland Standout Faces Unwelcome Twist in Lineup Projection
By Todd Matthews,13 days ago
The Carolina Hurricanes will battle the Seattle Kraken one more time at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki on Saturday afternoon. Per Tom Gulitti, Carolina’s forwards and defensive pairings contained a notable change. Juuso Valimaki, who drew praise from head coach Rod Brind’Amour, was not among the top three defensive pairings in Friday’s practice.