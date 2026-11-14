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The 10 Greatest TV Serial Killers of All Time, Ranked
By Safwan Azeem,13 days ago
Television has always had a complicated relationship with its monsters. A movie gets two hours with a killer before the lights come up, but a TV series asks viewers to spend entire seasons with them. Over that time, audiences get to see how they operate, and why they are the people they are. That extra time is exactly why the small screen has produced some of the most unsettling yet still fascinating killers in fiction.