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Dandylyon Drama Presents Seussical Jr. December 4–6
By Chris Clasen Editor,10 days ago
“Oh, the thinks you can think!” Come experience the colorful, whimsical world of Dr. Seuss when Dandylyon Drama brings Seussical Jr. to the stage December 4–6. This family-friendly musical adventure features unforgettable characters, catchy songs, and plenty of imagination. Journey from the Jungle of Nool to the world of the Whos as a talented cast brings Dr. Seuss's beloved stories to life.