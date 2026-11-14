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Ohio State vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11
12 days ago
The No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes look to bounce back as they face off against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on FOX. Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 20 Ohio State vs. Northwestern at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports. Moneyline Spread Over/Under From FOX Sports Research: How to Watch No. 20 Ohio State vs. Northwestern.