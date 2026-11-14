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Wisconsin vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11
12 days ago
The Wisconsin Badgers travel to College Park to kick off against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on FS1. Let’s take a look at the odds for Wisconsin vs. Maryland at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports. Moneyline Spread Over/Under From FOX Sports Research: How to Watch Maryland vs. Wisconsin.