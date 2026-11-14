undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Washington vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11
13 days ago
The Washington Huskies travel to East Lansing to face the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on Big Ten Network. Let’s take a look at the odds for Michigan State vs. Washington at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports. Moneyline Spread Over/Under From FOX Sports Research: How to Watch Michigan State vs. Washington.