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College Football Pick Of The Day (November 13th): NCAA Week 11 Spread Pick
By Justin Mark,11 days ago
Can’t get enough College Football picks? Well, we’ve got good news for you! We’re dropping daily football picks on SPGN in a quick and easy format. Whether it’s a future, a spread pick, or some moneyline action – we’ll have it all covered. In Week 10, with the seven days of picks, we went 5-2. This brings our season record to 28-21, with plenty of profit. For today’s action, we’re taking a look at a Week 11 College Football total pick that I like for placing a bet right now. Come check out what we’ve cooked up for you.