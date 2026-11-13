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Medfield Public Schools earn two state biliteracy awards
By Genevieve DiNatale,10 days ago
MEDFIELD — Medfield Public Schools recently received two awards from the state for multilingual learning in the 2024-25 school year — the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) Seal of Biliteracy Star Award and Inclusive Access Commendation — after about 23% of the district’s graduating class earned the Massachusetts Seal of Biliteracy.