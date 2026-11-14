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How should I bet on college football this weekend? Week 11 Analytics & Trends
By Matthew Dewoskin,12 days ago
We’re coming right down to it. After Saturday, college football only has three full weeks of the regular season left. That’s the bad news. The good news is that we have 10 weeks of sample size to refine models, find angles, and develop college football betting analysis. We’ve found teams that have tough matchups that you’ll want to fade and teams that have angles to exploit. Let’s dive into our analysis for the Week 11 college football slate.