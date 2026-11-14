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Prince William, Kate Middleton get unexpected help enforcing strict rule for George at elite school: experts
13 days ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly giving Eton College’s smartphone ban the royal thumbs-up, especially for their eldest son, Prince George. The 13-year-old began his studies at the prestigious boarding school in September, where first-year Etonians are banned from using smartphones, according to The Telegraph. Instead, Year 9...