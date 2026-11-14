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Heat's Bam Adebayo: Bounces back in victory
By RotoWire Staff,12 days ago
Adebayo amassed 37 points (13-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Friday's 133-121 win over the Cavaliers. After scoring 11 points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field in his previous appearance, Adebayo bounced back with his best performance of the season. The star big man tied for the game-high mark in points, setting a new season high. He also led all players with a season-best 14 boards, recording his third double-double of the season.