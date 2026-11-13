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Alabama report card shows improvement as 27 schools get perfect scores
By Caleb Turrentine,9 days ago
Alabama public schools showed improvement over the past year according to the 2025-26 state report card. The Alabama Department of Education received an 88 overall score, up from last year’s 87. The report showed statewide improvements in several categories including:. Graduation rates. College readiness. Chronic absenteeism. Academic achievement. Keep...