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Wendell Author Cortney Stevens Shares Her Story of Survival
7 days ago
After a stage 4 cancer diagnosis at 26, the local writer turned a life-altering experience into a memoir about resilience, love, and learning to live again. At 26, Cortney Stevens was in the best shape of her life. She was an avid runner, had recently moved from Wisconsin to Raleigh, and was looking forward to building a future with the man who would eventually become her husband.