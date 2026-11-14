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Tar Heels Fall to Georgia After Letting Nine-Point Lead Slip Away
13 days ago
North Carolina’s first major test of the season ended in disappointment Friday night as Georgia closed the game on a decisive run to defeat the Tar Heels, 78-70, inside the Dean Smith Center. The loss drops UNC to 3-1 on the season and snaps a 22-game home winning streak, while Georgia improved to 4-0 with one of the program’s most significant non-conference victories in recent memory.