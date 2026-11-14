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Brookfield's Wolter Acquires Charlotte Forklift Dealer WMH Solutions
By Drea Tatum,12 days ago
Brookfield-based Wolter Inc. has acquired WMH Solutions, a Charlotte, North Carolina dealer of Linde forklifts. Wolter, a provider of material handling equipment, automation and industrial solutions, says the deal creates one of the largest material handling companies in the nation. The Charlotte company already operates across six Southeastern states, and that reach is what redraws a Brookfield company's map. BizTimes reported the announcement Friday.