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Frederick County Work Force Service Job Hunt November 14, 2026
By Dianah Gibson,13 days ago
Class A- Driver (2174685) Operate a straight truck, tractor-trailer, or double trailer. Deliver products or assets in a safe and timely manner to customers, warehouses, distributors, etc., according to the delivery route schedule as determined by the supervisor. Demonstrate high standards of customer service. Communicate frequently with peers, supervisors, and others.