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Thieves Drain $340K From Greenfield and Glendale ATMs in Hack Spree
By Lyndsey Parker,9 days ago
Thieves made off with roughly $230,000 from U.S. Bank ATMs on 27th Street in Greenfield over two nights in March, hitting the machines 13 times in a single six-hour span, according to search warrants. A few days earlier, a crew pulled roughly $110,000 from UW Credit Union ATMs on North Port Washington Road in Glendale, visiting six times in just three hours.
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