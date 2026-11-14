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I’ve worked in HVAC for 12 years, and turning the heat down at night only saves money in one kind of house
By Jonathon Jachura,13 days ago
Every winter, the same advice makes the rounds: drop your thermostat 7–10°F before bed and save up to 10% on heating. The figure comes from the Department of Energy, and it isn’t wrong. It just assumes a type of house most people don’t live in anymore. I followed it for years, first in a two-story and now in my zoned ranch, and I spent 12 years in the HVAC industry watching other homeowners follow it too.