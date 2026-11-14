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Jefferson Rotary Auction Opens Its Online Silent Auction Bidding Today
By Coltrane Carlson,13 days ago
The 28th Annual Jefferson Rotary Charity Auction is next Friday, but one aspect is live starting today. Auction Chair Sam Harding says the online bidding for the silent auction opens today with over 100 items. He states that the online auction will remain open until the event on November 20th at the Greene Room Events Center at Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson.