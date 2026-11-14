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ADM Drama Department to Present ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ Tonight and Tomorrow
By allisonullmann,13 days ago
ADM High School students rehearse a scene from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” Photo Courtesy of Elizabeth Phillips, Story and True Photography. After the opening show on Friday, The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn High School Drama Department will have two more performances tonight and tomorrow for their fall musical. Lydia Georgick...
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