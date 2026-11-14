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AC/GC FFA Receives Donation from Landus
By Marcus Mackey,13 days ago
The AC/GC FFA Chapter recently received some assistance to help keep one of their projects going. The Chapter was presented a $1,000 donation from Landus Cooperative, which they are putting towards their FlexFarm project. The group has been running their FlexFarm for three years now, growing green vegetables. Those vegetables have then been given to the lunchroom, providing leafy greens throughout the school year.