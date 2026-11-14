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WCAC Honor Band Festival on Tuesday
By Marcus Mackey,13 days ago
The Panorama School District is looking forward to hosting a big event on Tuesday. Band Director Andrew King says that they will be hosting the West Central Activities Conference Honor Band Festival, with performances beginning at 7pm. He shares that Panorama also has several high school and middle school students that will be participating. From the high school, Sabrina Huitt, Navira Martin, Anabel Pudenz, Kaylyn Walker and Mady Huitt will take part in the festival, and from the middle school Norah Grove, Zoey Kepple, Knox Godwin and Donavon Wetzel will participate. Tickets are $5 for students K-12th grade, and $7 for adults. Those tickets can be found on Bound, or purchased at the door.