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Segregated Cambridge School Reopens as Boys & Girls Club, Honoring Its Past
By Jamal Robinson,11 days ago
Mace's Lane Community Center — Approximate Boys & Girls Club Site. A ribbon-cutting at 1099 Mace's Lane in Cambridge on Thursday marked the reopening of a building with a complicated past: a school once reserved for African American students under segregation is now a Boys & Girls Club serving young people across Dorchester County and beyond. Murals of former students line the walls, built from photographs submitted by alumni, and wood salvaged from the original gym floor has been carved into the waveform of the school's alma mater.
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