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Greene County Participates in Operation Green Light
By Coltrane Carlson,13 days ago
For about a week, Greene County residents may have seen a couple of structures lit up at night with the color green. According to Greene County Veterans Service Officer Billie Johnson-Daves, the reason why the Greene County Courthouse and the Mahanay Memorial Carillon Tower had a colored light on them during the week of November 4th-11th was in support of Operation Green Light.
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