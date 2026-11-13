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Highlandtown's Former Value Village Store, Warehouse List for $4.9 Million Combined
By Jessica Brown,11 days ago
The shuttered Value Village store on Eastern Avenue in Highlandtown is up for sale for $2.3 million, and its former warehouse and processing center two blocks away on Bank Street is listed for $2.6 million. Both properties sit empty after the thrift chain closed its doors there in February, leaving two large, vacant commercial buildings in the East Baltimore neighborhood.
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