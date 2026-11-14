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OU football game moved to Sunday due to national ground stop
By KGOU,13 days ago
A statement from the SEC just after midnight confirmed the Ole Miss at Oklahoma game has been moved to noon on Sunday, November 15th. "The Ole Miss football team was unable to depart Oxford Friday night due to the FAA ground stoppage," the statement reads. "After the stoppage was lifted, a late-night departure could not be accommodated by the charter company with which Ole Miss was contracted and the teams departure has been delayed until Saturday afternoon."