undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
2026-27 CSI MEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON PREVIEW
8 days ago
The College of Staten Island men's basketball team will tip off its 2026-27 campaign at the 24th Annual Tournament of Heroes on Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15. The Dolphins will face RV Jefferson University on Saturday before taking on Saint Anselm College on Sunday. The Dolphins enter the season following a historic 2025-26 campaign, which saw them post their best overall record since making the move to Division II, finishing 20-9 overall and 11-5 in East Coast Conference play. Along the way, CSI celebrated several significant milestones, including two players reaching the 1,000-point career mark, defeating STAC for the first time since 1978, and hosting its first-ever ECC postseason contest at the Tank. Leading the way for the Dolphins is Head Coach TJ Tibbs, who surpassed the 100-career-win milestone during his seventh season at the helm in 2025-26. Since taking over the program in 2017-18, Tibbs has compiled a career record of 103-94. He is joined by Associate Head Coach Kurt Manesy and assistant coaches Orin McKay Jr., Khalil Shorter, Ashley Lambert, and Justin Zieris.
1