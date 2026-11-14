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A slave, a lawmaker: Meet the last Black senator from Mississippi
By Sarah D. Wire, USA TODAY,13 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yellow carnations hung from a wrought iron fence outside a Civil War-era townhome in the Shaw neighborhood this week. It is unknown who left them in the historically Black neighborhood and why, though yellow is often used to symbolize optimism, justice and equity in a community on a 400-year-march toward equality. The historic home once belonged to Blanche Kelso Bruce, who was born into slavery and went on to become the first Black U.S. senator to serve a full term.